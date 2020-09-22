× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald E. Alcock

MONTEZUMA — Donald E. Alcock, of Montezuma, NY, died Sept. 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his beloved family.

A native of Auburn, NY, Don was a proud veteran of WWII and the Korean War. His service following WWII included acting as an MP in Landsburg, Germany, guarding war criminals pending trial. He earned a number of accommodations and citations including the Bronze Star and Conspicuous Service Cross in connection with his service in the Korean War, where he was involved in the Battle of Seoul as a paratrooper. Don was an avid horseman and was president of the Bill Hart Corral for many years. Prior to his service in the Korean War, Don was a rodeo performer, competing in events such as bronco and steer riding, calf roping and trick roping.

Don was a member of the Teamsters Union and drove for the former Red Star Express for many years. Following his retirement as a truck driver, Don was an instructor at BOCES in Auburn and was also a CDL instructor. In addition, he was a member of the Montezuma Town Board. Despite his professional accomplishments, his proudest legacy was his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.