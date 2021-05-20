Donald E. Muncy Sr.

Feb. 25, 1934 - May 13, 2021

VENICE CENTER - Donald E. Muncy, Sr., Muncy Stock Farm, 2064 State Route 34, Venice Center, passed away at his home on May 13, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. into the peace of eternal rest.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Alice; four loving children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Donald proudly served his country in the Marine Corps from 1953-1956.

At this time there will be no service. A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Long Hill Fire Department, 3513 Long Hill Road, Venice Center, NY 13147 or Southern Cayuga Instant Aid, 2530 State Route 34b, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139.