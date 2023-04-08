Donald Eugene Ryan

AURORA — Donald Eugene Ryan, 68, passed away at his home in Aurora on April 6, 2023. Donald was the son of the late Clair A. and Emma Jane (Wilson) Ryan and resided in southern Cayuga County all of his life.

He was a free spirit who did his own thing. He was a crop farmer who loved his dogs. In his free time he enjoyed watching old cowboy movies and sitting on his porch looking at the boats on the lake.

Surviving is his brother, David A. Ryan, of Riverdale, MD; a sister, Mary Jane Ryan Sherman Stiles, of Auburn; nephews: William E. Sherman, Richard B. Stiles (Alice Hilliard) and Michael A. Stiles; a niece, Tracie L. Ryan; grand-nieces: Elizabeth A. Sherman, Alana R. Stiles and Brianna Hafl. He was predeceased by both parents and two infant brothers: Baby Ryan and Richard E. Ryan.

At Donald's request there will be no calling hours or services. Expressions of sympathy may be made to a charity of choice in his memory.

