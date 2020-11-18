Donald G. Foster

Growing up in a large farming family, Don knew what it was to put in a day's work. His family moved to Locke in 1935 continuing with farming. He married his wife, Ann Canavan in 1960 who passed away on July 4, 1999. Throughout his life he worked at the Groton Feed Co., Atwaters Feed Co. and Hewitt Bros. in Locke, as well as Smith Corona in Cortland and Groton for 15 years and later TOPS in Cortland until his retirement. All the while raising heifers at his own farm. He was a dedicated family man and always enjoyed the Foster family get-togethers as well as spending time with his own family.