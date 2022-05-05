Donald G. Wilson

Oct. 19, 1941 - May 1, 2022

AUBURN — Donald G. Wilson, 80, of Auburn passed away on May 1, 2022, at Upstate University Hospital. Born in Auburn, NY on Oct. 19, 1941, Donald was the son of the late Donald E. and Stella (Techman) Wilson and a lifelong resident of the Auburn/Fleming area. He was a lifelong communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church.

He was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School. He attended Alliance College in Cambridge Springs, PA and graduated from Cayuga Community College. In his earlier years, Don owned and operated Wilson Construction Co. Don was most proud of the custom homes he designed and built for family. Don was also an accomplished draftsman/designer and worked for many local manufacturing companies, including Black Clawson, Mobil Chemical, GE, Sealright, and Goulds Pumps. He was a jack of all trades and most enjoyed the time he spent riding his tractor on his Fleming property.

Donald is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara (Brewster) Wilson; his daughters: Cheryl (Joseph) Riccio and Suzanne Wilson (James); his grandchildren: Francesca, Emily, Juliana and Logan who affectionately called their grandfather "Bum"; sisters: Sandra (Michael) Murphy and Mary Lavey; sister-in-law, Margaret and Charles Clark; lifelong friend, Lou Patti; and friends and wonderful neighbors, Dan and Jackie Arquette; many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his brother, Peter Wilson and his golden retriever Lacey.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 8, 2022 from 3 to 6 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Hyacinth Church, Auburn. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.