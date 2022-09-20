Donald Hand

MORAVIA — Donald Hand, of Moravia, passed away on Sept. 15, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

Donald was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Barbara Hand. Donald was also predeceased by his mother and father, Joseph Hand and Daisy Vorhees, as well as many brothers and sisters.

Donald is survived by six children: Gary Hand, John Hand, Linda (Lloyd) Tratt, Jeff Hand, Donald Hand, Jr. (Tammy), Kelly (Dan) White; he is also survived by many grandchildren: Bobby Hand, Lisa (Kevin) Brezee, Lloyd Tratt, Jr., Lori Tratt, Colleen (CJ) Griffin, Brian (Sara) Myers, Tom Hand, Joe Hand; followed by many great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Donald served in the U.S. Army from 1948-1953, serving in the Korean War. Donald worked as a Teamster truck driver for over 35 years. Donald enjoyed being with his friends and family in the backyard for cookouts, as well as watching New York Yankees and Patriots games.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home LLC, 42 East Genesee St. Auburn. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery Fleming, NY. Please use Gate 5.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree.