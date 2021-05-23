Donald J. Goodman Sr.

AUBURN - Donald J. Goodman Sr., 75, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph and Muriel Goodman Calimeri. Donald loved spending time in the great outdoors. His hobbies were fishing and hunting. He most of all loved the time he shared with his grandchildren.

He is survived by son, Donald J. Goodman Jr., Heziakia Caswell and companion Bernadine Knapp, Charles Caswell and his wife Wendy, George Caswell; two daughters, Tanya Clark and Earlena Caswell; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Cheryl Bellnier, Linda Komorosky.

In addition to his parents, Donald was predeceased by his wife, Claudia S. Wood.

Visitation will be held from 4PM to 7PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com