Donald J. 'Hutch' Hutchings

Oct. 7, 1951 - Feb. 7, 2021

OWASCO — Mr. Donald J. (Hutch) Hutchings, 69, of Owasco, died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital following an extended illness.

Hutch was born on Oct. 7, 1951 in Owasco, the son of Donald R. and Mary E. Delap Hutchings.

He had owned and operated Hutch's Auto Sales and Service for over 30 years in Owasco. Prior to owning his own garage he had worked for Goodyear and Harry's Tire in Auburn.

Hutch loved his 1956 Chevy, and as a member of T & H Racing he could often be found racing on the weekends at Spencerport Speedway. Hutch was a member of the Prison City Ramblers and the Falcon Sportsman Club. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening, boating on Owasco Lake and hunting.

Hutch is survived by the love of his life, Elizabeth A. Hamilton, of Auburn; a sister, Jean M. Pitt, of MI; an aunt, Barbara Dagnesi, of Auburn and an uncle, Roger Hutchings (Pat), of Auburn; a niece and nephew and many cousins.

Services for Hutch will be held in the spring in Sandbeach Cemetery, Fleming, NY.