WEEDSPORT - Donald Joseph Gregory, Jr., 55, of Weedsport, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital following an extended illness. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Donald Joseph and Mary Rose (Wilczek) Gregory, Sr. Donald was a 1986 Auburn High School graduate and was a decorated Army combat engineer who proudly served his Country from 1988 to 2008.

He is survived by his children Ryan and Karrigan Gregory; a grandson, Emmett Gregory; two sisters, Staciey Hughes and Dori Gregory; a brother, Michael Gregory; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be Monday, August 21, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Langham Funeral Home, LLC. A celebration of his life will take place at a time to be announced. The omission of flowers is requested and contributions in his memory may be made to support.woundedwarriorproject.org Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.