Donald L. Austin

May 28, 1934 - Feb. 8, 2023

AURORA - Don Austin, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, February 17, 2023 from 2:00–4:00 PM at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. A graveside side service, with full military honors will be Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, Aurora.

Don was born on May 28, 1934 in Independence, WV, the son of the late William and Lula (Hall) Austin.

He served our country in the US Army from 1953–1956 earning the rank of Pvt. 2 Class.

He worked at Wells College, Snyder General, and then retired from McQuay. He enjoyed helping others, the community, hunting, playing the guitar and violin, WV sports, bowling and NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Jean M. (Temple); and their children Mary (Austin) Harmon, Raymond, Michael, Gregory and Linda (Austin) Jaquith; grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his sons Rick and David.