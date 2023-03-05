Donald L. Newell

NILES - Donald L. Newell, 89, of Niles, NY died Thursday, February 23, 2023 peacefully at The Commons on St. Anthony, Auburn.

Born at home in Shepard Settlement, he was the son of the late George and Martha Newell.

Don worked Newell Farm with his father and two sons. He was a member of New Hope Fire Department, NYS Trappers Assoc., Niles Senior Citizens, Marcellus Historical Society, and Eastern Milk Co-op. He enjoyed making maple syrup, woodworking, building doll houses and cookbook collecting.

Don's pride was the family that survives him. He was married to Helen Crysler Newell 67 years; daughter, Donna (Fred) Sovocool of Moravia; sons John (Lea) Newell of Niles and Dale (Missy) Newell of Marietta; grandchildren Greg (Cara) Porter of Parish, Andy (Pam) Porter of Durham, NC, Amy (Michael) Weeks of Moravia, Doug (Ashley) Porter of Niles, Donald (Sara) Newell of Haines City, FL, Dakotah and Harlie Newell of Marietta; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Helen Cole of Avon and Barbara (Fred) Eberhardt of Niles; several in-laws and nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Navarino Fire Dept Hall, 3276 Amber Rd., Syracuse at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the New Hope Fire Department or Marcellus Historical Society.To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.