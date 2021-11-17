Donald Leroy Updike

AUBURN — Donald Leroy Updike, 67, of Auburn, went to his final resting place on Nov. 12, 2021. Donald was born in Auburn and attended Weedsport schools, where he was on the swimming and wrestling teams. He was employed by Auburn Foundry and Gould's Pumps in Seneca Falls, where he made many long-lasting friendships. He proudly retired in 2014 after 34 years of service.

Donald was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, barbecuing, and NASCAR. He was a devoted football fan with his favorite team being the LA Rams. He was a simple man who loved his family and friends beyond measure and would do anything for them. He enjoyed all holidays, and making his loved ones happy with random visits, his fresh vegetable deliveries from his prized garden, special treats, or some delicious food that he prepared. He was a vital part of his family's life and will be sadly missed by all.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his three daughters: Melissa Heckstall and her husband, Michael, Donna and Sarah Updike and their mother, Sharon Kowal; also surviving are seven grandchildren: Aneesa and Mecca Brooks, Alexis (Kyle) Williams-Beck, Lucas Muhlnickel, Justin and Madison Aldrich, Elijah Lawton; one great-grandson, Liam Guerra; his brother, Mark Updike; his sister, Stephanie Wright; two special nephews: Jesse and Danny Updike; his aunt, Patricia Burleson; several nieces, nephews; and cousins. Donald also had a very special person and friend in his life right up until his passing, Mr. Peter Montross, who was a father figure and mentor to him in his younger years. He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Wright and brothers, William and Charles Updike, Sr.

Contributions may be made in Donald's memory to the Falcon Sportsman's Club of Auburn, or that you perform a random act of kindness, open a can of his favorite Labatt's Blue, fire up the grill, and play some good old rock and roll music.

It is not good-bye but "see you later."

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn.

Masks must be worn and social distancing observed.