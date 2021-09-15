Donald O'Hora

MORAVIA — Donald O'Hora, 87, of Moravia and formerly of Auburn, passed away peacefully Aug. 31, 2021 at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca. He was born in Auburn, the son of the late Thomas and Edna (Case) O'Hora.

Don was a professional painter most of his life, having worked for many years for the Painters Union in Ithaca. Many buildings in Auburn and the surrounding areas have been painted by Don over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. Several of his family members attribute their skills in the outdoors to the teachings from Don. He was a former member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed an occasional trip to one of our local casinos.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joan (Muth) O'Hora, of Moravia; six children: sons: Gary (Joanne) Green, Michael (Diane) Green, Steven (Candy) Green; daughters: Doris (Phillip) Chayka, Lynn (Fred) Jones, Donna (Daniel) Newton; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was also predeceased by a grandson, Jeremy Green, a great-grandson, Issac Klipple, sister, Shirley Bunn and brother, Edward O'Hora.