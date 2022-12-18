Donald R. Waldron

UNION SPRINGS - Donald R. Waldron, 90, of Waldron Road, Union Springs, NY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in his family's Springport home, he was the son of the late W. Clair and Esther (Pethybridge) Waldron. Don graduated from Union Springs Central School as Valedictorian in 1950 and attended Cornell University.

In 1952, Don returned home to the family farm, Nordlaw Farm (Waldron spelled backwards!) and ran it until his retirement in 1994.

Don served as a Councilman, Town of Springport Supervisor and District 12 County Legislator. He was instrumental in the building of Town of Springport Offices and Town Barn, as well as the County Public Safety Building in Sennett. He enjoyed hunting, bowling and bird watching and working outdoors on his farm.

He is survived by his daughter, Diana (David) Maziarz of MI; a son, Robert Waldron of TX; three grandchildren, Jonathan, Megan and Sara Waldron; a great-grandson, Tyler Waldron; a daughter-in-law, Carol Waldron McQuaid; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was precessed by his wife, Joan (Wheaton) Waldron in 2010, a son, Dean Waldron in 2001 and a brother, James Waldron.

It was Don's wishes to have no calling hours or services. A private graveside service will be held in the Spring in Chestnut Hill Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of choice. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.