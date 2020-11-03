Donald 'Squeak' Frederick Bowden, Sr.

Donald Frederick Bowden Sr. 'Squeak'

WEEDSPORT — Donald Frederick Bowden Sr. "Squeak," 90, passed away at his home on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Donald was a life resident of Weedsport, NY. Born and raised on the family farm, he was the son of the late Blanche Lush and Fred C. Bowden.

He resided on Weedsport Sennett Road in Weedsport his whole adult life. Donald graduated from Weedsport Central School, Class of 1949.

Squeak owned and operated "Bowden Farm" until his passing. He was a great outdoorsman, he had a love for farming, hunting and spending time at his camps; The Clifton Hunt Club and The North Pond. He also loved his dog, Gretchen. Donald was a past member of 25 years with the Weedsport Civil Defense, and an Election Inspector for the Town of Brutus for 40 years. He was also a member of the Weedsport Historical Society and the Town of Brutus Planning Board.