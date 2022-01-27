Donald T. Tavener

May 15, 1931 - Jan. 24, 2022

CAYUGA — Donald T. Tavener, the husband of the late Thea (Bennett) Tavener, 90, of Center Street, Cayuga, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. Born May 15, 1931, the son of the late George and Laura (Marsh) Tavener.

Don was a graduate of Union Springs High School and lived most his life in Cayuga. He proudly served in the United States Army during Korea and retired after more than 30 years as head mechanic from the Union Springs School District. He was a lifelong member and trustee of the Cayuga Methodist Church, life member of the Cayuga Fire Department, 33-year trustee of the Village of Cayuga, and founding member of the Prison City Ramblers Car Club. Don always took pride in his beautiful classic cars as well as the appearance of his home and lawn.

He is survived by three daughters: Carol Colella (Steve), of SC, Donna Pollard (Paul Weiler), of Cayuga and Judy Ellis (Steve), of Seneca Falls; one son Donald Tavener (Maureen), of Auburn; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat Sissy. He was predeceased by two sisters, Arlene Hurlbutt (Duke) and his twin, Dorothy Bartley (Ralph); one brother, Harvey Tavener (Virginia).

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be conducted Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Calling hours for Donald will be held prior to the service from 2 to 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Spring burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Cayuga.

Contributions may be made in memory of Donald to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, or the Cayuga Fire Department.

