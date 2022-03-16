Donald William Dennis

CAYUGA — Donald William Dennis, "Donnie," 72, of Cayuga, NY, passed away March 12, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Donnie was born June 16, along with his twin brother, Ronnie, in Auburn NY to the late Roland and Margaret (Schraeder) Dennis. Donnie graduated in 1969 from West High School, Auburn, NY.

After high school graduation he worked for Singer for two years, travelling around the United States. He spent most of his working career at a steel company called Nucor, originally named Austeel, for 38 years and 10 months as a team lead and maintenance mechanic.

Those that knew him can attest that Donnie was an avid outdoorsman and made sure to share his knowledge with anyone who was patient enough to listen and learn. From farming, to fishing, to hunting, to trapping, to riding a Harley, and even beekeeping, he truly was a real-life renaissance man.

Donnie is survived by his wife of 36 years, Leila (Bishop) Dennis; children: James R. Dennis and Anna (Drew) Marriott; grandchild, Madeline June Marriott; and extended family, Michael (Stephanie) Pearce; siblings: Bernice (David) Davia, Ronnie (Patty) Dennis, Jeannie (Peter) Petrosino, Gary (Linda) Dennis; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Dennis; and many nieces and nephews, relatives and close friends. Donnie was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, William Dennis.

A special thank you to the professionals at Hospice and to Brigid Jones, RN for their loving care and support in his final days.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn NY, with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network - pancan.org.

Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.