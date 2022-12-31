Donald Zieler

Feb. 16, 1969 - Sept. 22, 2022

AUBURN — Donald Zieler passed away on Sept. 22, 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 53.

Donald is survived by his two daughters: Addison Zieler and Kathryn Zieler, of Skaneateles; his mother, Iris (Lyons) Zieler, of Sarasota, FL; his brother, Brian Zieler, also of Sarasota, FL; as well as many friends all over the United States. He was predeceased his father, Kenneth D. Zieler (2014).

Donald graduated from Paint Branch High School, Burtonsville, MD in 1986 and then went on to receive his Bachelor's degree from West Virginia University studying Psychology, Sociology and History.

Donald worked for many years in the fields of mental health and addictions and was a skilled group leader full of energy and creative ideas. Most recently Donald had worked at Nucor Steel for more than 10 years.

Donald enjoyed spending time with his daughters, working out at the gym with friends, cheering on his favorite sports teams (West Virginia Mountaineers and the Baltimore Orioles) and relaxing with his dog while watching a great movie or documentary.

Donald loved to laugh and was always available to lend a helping hand to friends and neighbors.

A private memorial has been held with immediate family and a tree will be planted at Baltimore Woods, Marcellus, NY, in Donald's memory in the spring for all to come and visit. His children have requested that any donations be made to either the Finger Lakes SPCA or American Red Cross in his name and honor.