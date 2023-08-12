Donna J. Gilfus

Nov. 17, 1960 - Aug. 8, 2023

UNION SPRINGS — Donna J. Gilfus, 62, of Vanliew Road, Union Springs, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Auburn on Nov. 17, 1960, daughter of the late Donald and Jean Beyor Ford.

Donna was a graduate of Union Springs High School, Class of 1978 and received her Associate's degree from Cayuga Community College in accounting.

She was employed for many years in both the Cayuga County Treasurer's Office as well as the County Health Department. Donna served on the Zoning Board for the Town of Fleming and was also elected for the town board.

Donna had a competitive spirit and enjoyed bowling, golf, softball and cornhole to name a few. She ran in several races during her life participating in the Great Race, Boilermaker, and many other charitable runs. She volunteered with the Special Olympics for years and participated in the local Special Olympics Torch run.

Donna was a member of the Fleming Federated Church and her faith was very important to her as it was to her mother, also. She was a firm believer in always being prepared and early for everything! She thoroughly enjoyed all social events and would never come empty handed.

She loved camping and having a full house. Her favorite recipes and traditions will be enjoyed by her friends and family for many years to come. Above all, her family was her life, and she relished spending time together.

She is survived by her children: Danielle Gilfus (Jose Reyes), of Union Springs, Scott Gilfus (Kristen), of Liverpool and Benjamin Gilfus, of Union Springs; her fiance "David Eric" Salato, of Union Springs; grandchildren: Jayla, Jose, Jaden, Skyler, Wyatt, Olivia, Sawyer and Mila; sister, Bonnie Ford, of Throop; brother, Robert Ford (Ethel), of LaFayette; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A very special thank you to David's children: Kaitlyn, Lauren and Rich for their continued love, support and guidance.

Friends are invited to join the family for a memorial service on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at Fleming Federated Church. A Celebration of Life luncheon will follow immediately at Fleming Firehouse #2 at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.