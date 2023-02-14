Donna J. Lawler

Oct. 6, 1941 - Feb. 11, 2023

AUBURN — Donna Jean Lawler, 81, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 at The Commons on St. Anthony.

A native of Newark, NY, she was the daughter of Carlton A. and Clara Morgan Pulver.

Donna was a graduate of Newark High School. She married her devoted and loving husband, James W. Lawler, Jr. on Oct. 12, 1962. They enjoyed 60 years of happiness together.

For over 50 years Donna was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, and a loyal volunteer. She attended daily Mass as her health permitted, was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, and was co-chair of the Election Day Bake Sale at Owasco Town Hall for over 25 years.

A loving mother, she was active in her daughters' activities at Sacred Heart and Blessed Trinity schools, Girl Scouts, and all the events they had participated in. For the past 40 years she was, until recently, a weekly bowler at local bowling alleys including Falcon Lanes. She always looked forward to seeing her many friends and making new ones as well.

Donna had been a 25-year plus volunteer at Auburn Community Hospital. Her fondness for cooking and baking was a true passion. She shared much with anyone in need. Her kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness was a gift to so many.

In the summer she enjoyed picking fresh fruits and vegetables, always canning and freezing her harvest. Always ready for a car ride, Donna was fond of visiting the slot machines in CT, NJ, and NY.

Surviving are her husband, James W. Lawler, Jr.; three daughters: Michelle A. Lawler, of Hamden, CT, Maureen E. Lawler, of Parsippany, NJ, Marlene (Maggie) M. Juliano, of Liverpool, NY; grandchildren: Michael J. Burke, Jr., of Oswego, NY, Katie I. Besaw (Nick), of Baldwinsville, NY; three great-grandchildren: Bella Faye, Madilyn Mae and Kylie Kae; a sister, Dorothy Duncan; and a brother, Ronald Pulver who predeceased her.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. Michael Brown, as Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn NY.

Donna's family wishes to thank their neighbors, the first responders at Owasco Fire Department and AMR; the staff at Auburn Community Hospital and staff at The Commons for all the kindnesses over the past 18-months plus.

Donations in her memory may be remembered to either Sacred Heart Church or the Owasco Fire Department.