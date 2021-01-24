Donna Jean Kopp

Nov. 29, 1927 - Jan. 21, 2021

Donna Jean Kopp, 93, passed away today, January 21, 2021. She was born in Dunkirk, NY on November 29, 1927 to Jessie (Schifferli) and Earl Kraiger.

Donna and her family moved to Hamburg, NY when she was young. She went to college at Geneseo Normal School (SUNY Geneseo) and graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor's Degree in Special Education.

She married James L. Kopp on July 16, 1949 and they were married for 54 years until his death in 2014. Donna and Jim had eight children, Kathy (Dan) Dvorak, Steve (Joanne) Kopp, Jeff (Gloria) Kopp, Karen (Edward) Symonds, Bruce (Carin) Kopp, Tom (Laura) Kopp, Karla (John) Gordinier, and Kaye (John) Morgan.

Donna taught children with special education needs for many years and spent some of her retirement at Bluefield Manor.

She is predeceased by her brother Jack Kraiger. She is survived by her sister, Carol Hohl; sisters-in-law Elnore Kopp and Elaine Kraiger; brother-in-law Donald Hohl; eight children and their spouses; 23 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private family service. Condolences may be made to www.brewfunerlhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the King Ferry Food Pantry.