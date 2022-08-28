Donna L. Girvin

AUBURN/CAYUGA - Donna L. Girvin, 66, a native of Auburn and Cayuga, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital, Syracuse on August 25, 2022.

Donna worked alongside her husband, Frank, on their family farm in Cayuga, NY for over 40 years. Donna loved spending time with family and friends, listening to music, camping and playing games. She enjoyed caring for all of her nieces and nephews over the years.

Donna is survived by her husband, Frank Girvin of Cayuga, NY; her sisters Sharon (Bob) Jordan of AZ and Elaine Granger of Auburn; her brother, Brian (Shelly) Blowers of FL; her brother-in-law, Roy (Debbie) Girvin; several nieces and nephews; and her close friends from Finger Lakes Center for Living: Judy and Betty. Donna was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Frances Blowers; her sister, Karen Mitchel; her brother, Keith Blowers; her nephew, Robert Wayne Blowers; her brother-in-law, Bill Granger; and her in-laws, Harry, Ernie, Violet and Verniece Walters.

Calling hours for Donna will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South Street, Auburn, NY. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Donna's family would like to thank Finger Lakes Center for Living for all of the wonderful care they provided. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.