Donna M. Stenard

AUBURN — Donna M. Stenard, 63, formally of Standart Woods Apartments, Auburn died Feb. 3, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Donna was employed for many years as a crossing guard with the Auburn school district.

Donna is survived by her sisters: Karen Stenard and Patricia Fritz; and by brother, William Stenard. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Susan Scozzari Stenard

Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Local arrangements were through the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St. Auburn, NY.