 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donna M. Stenard

Donna M. Stenard

{{featured_button_text}}

Donna M. Stenard

AUBURN — Donna M. Stenard, 63, formally of Standart Woods Apartments, Auburn died Feb. 3, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Donna was employed for many years as a crossing guard with the Auburn school district.

Donna is survived by her sisters: Karen Stenard and Patricia Fritz; and by brother, William Stenard. She was predeceased by her parents Donald and Susan Scozzari Stenard

Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Local arrangements were through the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St. Auburn, NY.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zoom tap dancing class

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News