Donna Marie (Roberts) Christina

THROOP — Donna Marie (Roberts) Christina, so full of life and love, passed away unexpectedly on May 2, 2022.

If you knew Donna you knew how she lived, spending every day doing something she loved, with someone she loved. She grew up in Throop, the daughter of LaVerne and Florence (Savarese) Roberts. It was one of her dreams to have her daughters' families live on the same road that she grew up on and lived on as well. Thankfully that happened last year.

Donna graduated from Port Byron High School in 1983 and went on to Cayuga Community College where she met her cherished husband of 35 years, Joseph. They married March 28, 1987 and recently took a wonderful 35th anniversary trip to Florida.

She started working at Tops Markets after college and eventually landed in the Pharmacy Department as a technician. She worked there for 28 years until her retirement in 2014, as she wanted to spend her next years helping to care for her mother and watching her grandbabies learn and grow.

Donna lived life every day and did not waste a single minute. Whether it was doing yard work, mowing her precious lawn, landscaping, or planting flowers, she truly enjoyed just being outdoors. Her other favorite thing to do was running after her husband who was chasing the grandkids all around the yard. She was happiest doing anything that involved her family or friends. She, Joe and their two girls have a bond and closeness that most people dream of. The untimely loss of Donna, the missing texts in the morning group chat, the random last-minute lunches, or many trips to the DG, in addition to so many things are going to be greatly missed and not the same. We are completely heartbroken.

Donna is survived in life, by her loving husband of 35 years, Joseph; her daughter Nicole and her husband, Ryan Kustyn; and their children: Anthony and Dominick; her daughter, Courtney and her husband, Joseph Lepak; and their children: Adeline and Joseph; she is additionally survived by her three brothers: Richard Roberts, Steven (Carol) Roberts and Mark (Paula) Roberts; her brother-in-law, Steve (Angela) Christina; and her sisters-in-law, Valerie (Nick) Scolaro, Carlene (Scott) Turney, Lori (Mike) Delf; as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her furchildren: Gia and Gus. She had many friends in this world she kept in touch with daily, but the closest to her was her high school friend, Erin Smith (Tom) O'Hora, whom she had a fun night out with two days prior to her passing.

She was predeceased by her mother-in-law, Mary Jane Christina (2008) and father-in-law, Steve Christina (1999). Additionally, by her mother, Florence in 2020, her grandma, Erma in 2007, and her father, LaVerne in 2001, all of whom she had very special bonds with.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. in the Auburn Alliance Church. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Throop. Calling hours for Donna will be conducted Tuesday, May 10, 2022 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

If you'd like to send flowers, please do so, as we all know how much mom loves her flowers. Or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Throop Fire Department, in her name.

