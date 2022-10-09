Donna (Schmitt) Gormley

GROSSE POINTE, MI - Donna (Schmitt) Gormley, 85, of Grosse Pointe, MI passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Born in Miami, FL, Donna was raised in Albany and Auburn, NY. She loved sharing memories of her joyful youth spent with her dear family and friends.

She was proud of her speed-skating medals and memorized many songs during those years that she passed down to her family. Her East High School years left an everlasting imprint on her, she cherished all her High School memories and dear friends, and looked forward to every reunion. Donna graduated from Lasell Junior College in Newton, MA where she gathered precious lifelong friends.

She and Joe were married in 1958, in Auburn, where they resided until moving to Rochester, NY in 1963, then to Grosse Point in 1966.

Donna raised her family with unfailing love and was a gracious hostess in their home, which her grandchildren called "the most cozy".

She enjoyed tending to beautiful flowers in her yard, and was famous among the chosen recipients of her Christmas cookies, loved a good competition as a Scrabble whiz, and caught all of her grandchildren's college football games.

Donna and Joe appreciated the blessings of weekends spent sailing on Lake Michigan with her dear sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Bernie Deering.

She cherished relationships throughout her life and was a loyal friend who always sought to help others, including offering many years of service on the Bon Secours Hospital Assistance League.

Donna was the beloved wife of Joseph Gormley, who passed July 20, 2022. She was the cherished mother to Megan Jetton, Peter Gormley (Sheila), Chris Castello (Bob), Tracy Marson (Matt), Paul Gormley (Ellen) and Kate Hooper (Pat); beloved "Nonna" to seventeen grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; dear sister to Carol Deering (Bernie); and brother, Jim Schmitt; and beloved aunt to many. Donna was predeceased by her parents, Peter and Lucille Schmitt; and sister, Eugenia Hearn.

A funeral service will be held at noon, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, Grosse Point Farms.

Joseph and Donna's joint burial will take place in their hometown of Auburn, NY at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry Ford Hospital Macular Degeneration Research.

henryford.com/development page1 image 1772480.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn, NY.