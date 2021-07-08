Donna (Wallace) Criazzo
AUBURN - Donna ( Wallace) Criazzo, 86, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 25, 2021 in Ohio.
She was born in Sennett, the daughter of the late Burton and Sadie (McNabb) Wallace. "Grandma Donna" as she was affectionately known by everyone or "Coopie" by her nieces and nephews, worked at General Electric for many years before retiring from MET LIFE. Donna had several hobbies, including watching fireworks, camping, concerts, country music, feeding the birds or even a squirrel and watching her beloved New York Yankees, in which she saw them at six different stadiums. This was all secondary to the love she had for her family. Grandma Donna seldom missed one of her grandchildren's special events or their birthdays. Donna's spunky personality, sassy wit, candid nature and lack of filter, will never be duplicated by anyone, anywhere. A truly special woman that will forever be missed.
She is survived by her loving children Melanie (James) Aubin, Roxanne (Kenneth DelFavero, Rocco (Heather) Criazzo; grandchildren Thomas, Michele, Samuel, Jolene, Andrew, Joseph; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara (Ross) Shepherd of KS; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; and her beloved cat, Gracie.
In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, Rocco, and sister, Rosemary Busey.
A calling hour for family and friends will be held this Monday, July 12, 2021 from 10-10:45 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church with her Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Matthew House.
Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.