Donna (Wallace) Criazzo

She was born in Sennett, the daughter of the late Burton and Sadie (McNabb) Wallace. "Grandma Donna" as she was affectionately known by everyone or "Coopie" by her nieces and nephews, worked at General Electric for many years before retiring from MET LIFE. Donna had several hobbies, including watching fireworks, camping, concerts, country music, feeding the birds or even a squirrel and watching her beloved New York Yankees, in which she saw them at six different stadiums. This was all secondary to the love she had for her family. Grandma Donna seldom missed one of her grandchildren's special events or their birthdays. Donna's spunky personality, sassy wit, candid nature and lack of filter, will never be duplicated by anyone, anywhere. A truly special woman that will forever be missed.