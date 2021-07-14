Donna (Wallace) Criazzo

Donna worked at General Electric for many years before retiring from Met Life. Donna had several hobbies such as, bowling, camping, square dancing, snowmobiling, country music concerts, tending to her garden, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels, watching her son's musical performances, and watching her beloved New York Yankees. She watched the Yankees play in six different stadiums. This was all secondary to the love she had for her family. Grandma Donna enjoyed any family gathering, birthday party, holidays, or any sporting event with her grandchildren. Donna always had a close knit circle of friends. She was loved by many who appreciated her quick wit and humorous jokes. She was a truly special woman that gave us many fond memories to cherish forever. She will be missed by all.