Donna (Wallace) Criazzo
AUBURN — Donna (Wallace) Criazzo, 86, of Auburn passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 25, 2021 in Ohio.
Donna was born in Sennett, the daughter of Burton and Sadie (McNabb) Wallace. "Grandma Donna" as she was affectionately known by everyone, or "Coopie" by her nieces and nephews.
Donna worked at General Electric for many years before retiring from Met Life. Donna had several hobbies such as, bowling, camping, square dancing, snowmobiling, country music concerts, tending to her garden, feeding and watching the birds and squirrels, watching her son's musical performances, and watching her beloved New York Yankees. She watched the Yankees play in six different stadiums. This was all secondary to the love she had for her family. Grandma Donna enjoyed any family gathering, birthday party, holidays, or any sporting event with her grandchildren. Donna always had a close knit circle of friends. She was loved by many who appreciated her quick wit and humorous jokes. She was a truly special woman that gave us many fond memories to cherish forever. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her loving children: Melanie (James) Aubin, Roxanne (Kenneth) DelFavero, Rocco (Heather) Criazzo; grandchildren: Thomas (Kiley), Michele, Sam (Georgia), Jolene (Mike), Andrew (Amber), and Joseph; great grandchildren: Kayla, Alivia, Mia, Alexandra, Max, and Leah; a sister, Barbara (Ross) Sheperd of KS, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; her special friend Beverly; and her beloved cat Gracie. She was predeceased by her husband, Rocco and sister, Rosemary Busey.
A calling hour for family and friends was held Monday, July 12, 2021 from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church with her Mass of Christian burial immediately followed at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Louis Vasile as celebrant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Matthew House. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.