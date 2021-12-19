Donovan William Russell

Nov. 18, 1939 - Dec. 9, 2021

AUBURN - Donovan William Russell was born in Seneca Falls on November 18, 1939 to Charlotte and Ward Russell. He recently celebrated his 82nd birthday.

Don went to local schools graduating from Savannah High School. He went on to the State University of New York at Oswego where he earned Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Education. Don received a Ph.D. in Education from Cornell University.

Don had a wonderfully varied career. He was Director of School Planning for the Canadian Province of Prince Edward Island. He worked in school planning for the North Carolina Department of Education in Raleigh. He began a long career in overseas development working for the United States Agency for International Development in Southern Africa and South Asia. He completed his career in international development as Country Director of the United States Peace Corps in Lesotho and in Kathmandu, Nepal. After retiring, he continued to work overseas in Afghanistan, Pakistan and many other countries.

Donovan was predeceased by his parents and his son Bradford. He is survived by his wife Carol (Vasco); son Brett of Las Vegas; daughter Maria of San Francisco; granddaughter Jennifer; brothers Stephen (Donna) of Seneca Falls, and Herbert of DE; sister Cheri (Jeff) of FL; many cousins; and wonderful friends; and Remy and Cookie, his beloved cats.

A memorial service will be planned for Spring 2022.

Memorial donations may be made in Don's memory to the Alzheimer's Association–Central New York Chapter, Franklin Square Station, Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13219 or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.