Doris C. Panek

Jan. 18, 1933 – Dec. 12, 2022

VENICE CENTER — Doris C. Panek, 89, of Venice Center, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital with her family by her side.

Born on Jan. 18, 1933 in Newburyport, MA to the late Henry and Yvonne (Thevierge) LaLiberti, she was the oldest of eight children.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Panek in 1990, her brother, Paul, sisters: Nancy, Betty and Shirley, and her granddaughter, Vanessa.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Anita) Panek, of Hatfield, PA, Donna (Kenneth) Reid, of Auburn and Steven Panek, of Venice Center; six grandchildren: Josh (Brandy) Albino, of Union Springs, Stephanie Reid, of Sherwood, Nathan Reid, of King Ferry, Nicole (Josh) Mitchell, of Genoa, Janice Panek, of Syracuse, and Travis Panek, of Auburn; and great-grandchildren: Skyler, Kelsey, Blake, Brooklyn, Zoe, Charlee and Greyson, with whom she cherished.

Also surviving are her brothers: John and Gerald; and her sister, Priscilla LaLiberte, all of Fontana, CA.

Her happiest days were spent with her family, trips to casinos and traveling to see family on Palm Island, MA and CA, and her special friends: Bonnie Kwietnick, Monica Wilmot, Pat and Rodney Luebner. She will be sadly missed by all.

She retired from TRW Union Springs/Auburn after 43 years of dedicated service.

Doris' Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. There are no prior calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.