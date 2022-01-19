Doris Cecelia Rose Carter-Godfrey

Mrs. Godfrey was born Jan. 11, 1936, in Newark, NJ. She was married to Richard "Spike" Godfrey, the love of her life for 68 years. He always referred to her as his Rose between two thorns. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. You could always find Doris cooking and baking for her family and friends. Hearing her sing and yodel like a star brought so much joy, to so many. Doris enjoyed fishing, playing cards, bingo and most of all spending time with family and friends. She loved all her family and friends deeply especially her cowboy hubby ... they would dance the night away. Doris had a heart of gold; she would do anything to help those she loved.