Doris Cecelia Rose Carter-Godfrey
Jan. 11, 1936 - Jan. 9, 2022
AUBURN — Doris Cecelia Rose Carter-Godfrey, passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, in Auburn, NY.
Mrs. Godfrey was born Jan. 11, 1936, in Newark, NJ. She was married to Richard "Spike" Godfrey, the love of her life for 68 years. He always referred to her as his Rose between two thorns. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. You could always find Doris cooking and baking for her family and friends. Hearing her sing and yodel like a star brought so much joy, to so many. Doris enjoyed fishing, playing cards, bingo and most of all spending time with family and friends. She loved all her family and friends deeply especially her cowboy hubby ... they would dance the night away. Doris had a heart of gold; she would do anything to help those she loved.
She raised seven children, 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She is survived by her children: Richard Godfrey, Roy Godfrey (Roxy Korrigan), Denise Godfrey Coble (Robert). Kathryn Godfrey Zankowski (James), John Godfrey (Tami) and Clint Godfrey; her sisters: Jane Carter Maitland (Dave) and Frances Carter; her brother, Frank Carter (Jeanette); her sons-in-law: Bill Valletta and Thomas Zankowski; her daughter-in-law, Louise Godfrey.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Richard Godfrey on Aug. 30, 2021; her daughter, Pamela Godfrey Valetta; grandson, Lucas Godfrey; granddaughter, Denyel Godfrey; and her sister, Alice Howanitz.
Services with a celebration of life are tentatively scheduled for May 7, 2022. Donations may be made the American Heart Foundation or St Jude's Children's Hospital.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.