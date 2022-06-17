Doris E. Carter

1939-2022

AUBURN — Doris E. Carter "Carter" (as she was affectionately known) passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was at her home with her loving husband, David Carter, by her side.

Doris valued family, friendship and love, of which she was surrounded by in her final days. Our Carter was an extraordinary wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is deeply missed.

Anyone who knew Doris can attest to her jovial, caring and vivacious demeanor. As a true "social butterfly" Doris had a gift for holding conversation and making others feel special. Her friendship and love extended to animals throughout her life as well, nurturing many pets, grand-pets and critters that would drop by to visit her, including a beautiful red bird. Even in her final days, she conjured celebration and fun for her family.

Doris, the daughter of the late Gladys and Louis Baim and sister of the late Richard Baim, was born in Auburn, NY in 1939. She attended Union Springs High School, where she had many fond memories of being a cheerleader and spending time with her friends. She then met her "honey" on Cayuga Lake, the love of her life, David George Carter. Dave and Doris married in 1956 on July 4th. They were just shy of celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary.

Doris was an adored, strong, and hardworking leader and role model. She had high expectations for herself and in turn others. She took pride in and excelled in all she did. Her career spanned management positions at Sears and Montgomery Ward. Prior to retirement, she had a memorable career at Longley Jones Real Estate where she was the office manager. She loved her work.

Doris enjoyed many passions beyond her career. She enjoyed cooking, hosting, fashion, the occasional trip to the casino, spending time at the lake cottage "Casa Doris," animals, music, celebrating with a Manhattan and, most of all, being with her family. Nothing could ever top a Christmas or an Easter at Carter's. And, we will all miss Doris' direct and witty "call it like it is" advice. She was pure magic.

She is survived by her husband, David Carter; daughters and sons-in-law: Linda and Sebastian Galbato, Laurie and Dana Piwinski; grandchildren and their families: David Piwinski (Julie Herman), Mary Walsh (Michael, Norah, Maeve), Pamela Haddad (Daniel) and Melinda Galbato; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews and grand-pets.

Her family would like to thank all who cared for Doris as well as those who sent her cards, which brought her great joy. A private Celebration of Life will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the SPCA or animal-related organization of your choice.

Rest sweetly Carter. We love you.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.