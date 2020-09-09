Doris Genevieve “Genny” Cooper Salvatore

“Genny” worked as a bookkeeper for the Smith Corona company in Syracuse. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Auburn. “Genny” was very well known for her quilting and crocheting talents and was a member the local “Scrap Happy Quilters Club”. She had spent years perfecting her knitting and sewing skills and received numerous awards, including the BEST in SHOW at the New York State Fair. She also enjoyed crafting quilts that were donated to local groups which included: The Children's Advocacy Center, local veterans associations, Meals on Wheels Organization, Hospice as well as numerous funeral and nursing homes. She enjoyed bowling as well as golf and was a member of Highland Park Golf and Country Club.