Doris I. Wiggins

As a child she resided in the town of Oswego until her marriage to her husband Gene Wiggins. At this time, they moved to the Owasco/Niles area where they were off to start the farm Gene dreamed of having and to build the family that Doris always had her heart set on. Her heart was content with being surrounded by her loving children, family, and friends. After the sale of the farm, the family moved to Park Place in Auburn where she resided for 39 years. Her home became a nurturing place where family and friends would very often pass through to enjoy her unconditional love and delicious meals. She truly cherished her moments with her sweet grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It was also a place where she found joy in planting her flowers.