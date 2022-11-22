Doris J. Beatson

Feb. 10, 1940 - Nov. 19, 2022

AUBURN — Doris J. Beatson, 82, of Auburn, passed away Nov. 19, 2022, at Northwoods Rehabilitation Center. Doris was born in Pennsylvania on Feb. 10, 1940, to the late George and Henrietta (Snyder) Zintel.

She was previously employed at Micro Networks as an electronics technician. Doris loved her two chihuahuas dearly and also had a love of horses. She would often make trips to Turning Stone Casino where she enjoyed playing bingo.

Doris is survived by her children: Susan (Paul Roche) Canady and John (Patricia) Beatson; her grandchildren: Blake Canady, Nicole (Shannon) Beatson and Erica Beatson; her nieces and nephews: Joseph Wise, Kevin Wise, Steven Wise, Charlene Adams and Theresa Vitetta.

In addition to her parents, Doris was predeceased by her beloved significant other, John McCandrew; her sister, Louise Wise; her half siblings, Barry and Jan Zintel; her grandson, John Beatson; her niece, Jaqueline Wood and nephews Michael Wise and Gregory Wise.

Doris' family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers, Colleen Podfigurny and the late Donna Plis, for the wonderful care they provided.

Services for Doris will be held privately with burial in Lakeview Cemetery, Fleming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.