Doris J. Brown

AUBURN — Doris J. Brown, 73, of Auburn NY, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 peacefully in her home with her family by her side.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, Santos Martinez, her parents, Ernest and Bertha Cunliffe and her son, Kenneth Luke Brown. She was also predeceased by her sisters: Joan, Mabel, Janie and her brothers: Ernest Jr. and John.

She is survived by her children: Pebbles, Tim, Tom and John (Cindy) Brown, Juanita Martinez, Maria (Rich) Porter, all of Auburn and James (Tonya) Martinez, of Weedsport. She had the privilege of knowing and loving 20 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Doris was the epitome of light and love. She spread happiness to all that knew her and had a spark of fire that burned brighter than the sun. She was full of compassion and empathy for all that knew her and never passed judgment. She loved her chocolate, her country music and most definitely her family and friends.

Calling hours for Doris will be held at Brew Funeral Home located at 48 South St., Auburn, NY on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a private funeral service at Brew Funeral Home for the family Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to PETA, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510, PETA.org or to StJude.org in memory of Doris J. Brown.