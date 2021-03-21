Doris J. Fatcheric

Mar. 21, 1942 - Mar. 19, 2021

CATO - Doris J. Fatcheric, 78, formerly of Cato, most recently of Jordan, passed away March 19, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by family. Doris was born on March 21, 1942 in Cato. She is the daughter of the late Leslie Hunter and Beverly (Gauger) Hunter.

Doris is survived by her husband of 55 years Joseph Fatcheric of Jordan; children, Ms. Patricia Russo (Tully), Mrs. Karen (Alonzo) Hundley (Auburn), Joseph M. Fatcheric (Auburn), Mrs. Donna (David) Bennett (Jordan); seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Doris is survived by her brother Jerry (Kathy) Hunter of Cato and predeceased by her brother James (Cheryl) Hunter of Auburn.

Doris is best known for her friendly nature toward everyone. She was a member of the St. Joseph's Parish in Weedsport for over 50 years where she also served as an assistant religious education teacher when her children were young. Doris was a stay at home mother until her children were school age.

Doris retired with 20 years of work at Increda Meal Inc. in Conquest. Doris enjoyed her days most with a clean house, spaghetti dinners, going out to eat, and endlessly shopping for a new pocketbook.