Doris Jewel (White) Strayer

Sept. 1, 1928 - March 20, 2023

Doris was born in Olean, NY, on Sept. 1, 1928, to Charles and Rowena (Jewel) White. In 1935 the family moved to Waterloo, NY. On May 8, 1949, she married George C. Strayer. They had three children: Brian, Darlene, and Jerry.

Doris was an active member of the Auburn Seventh-day Adventist Church for more than 60 years as church clerk, deaconess, elder, board member, and Tteacher in the cradle roll and kindergarten sabbath school department. In 1971 she became an LPN and worked as a nurse at Taylor Brown Memorial Hospital in Waterloo and as a private duty nurse in Cayuga County.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and four brothers, and her husband, George. She is survived by her three children: Dr. Brian E. Strayer, of Berrien Springs, MI, Darlene (John) Shureen, and Jerry (Natalie) Strayer; two grandchildren: Lindsay Carpenter and Claude Strayer; and three great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 56 Prospect St., Auburn, NY on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3 p.m.