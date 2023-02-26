Doris L. (Foster) Brooks

June 30, 1930 - Feb. 11, 2023

AURORA - Doris L. (Foster) Brooks, 92, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cayuga Medical Center at Ithaca with her family by her side.There will be a graveside service in Oak Glen Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Doris was born on June 30, 1930 in Skaneateles the daughter of the late,Paul E. and Thea (Hogie) Foster. She worked as the Ledyard Town TaxCollector from 1969 to 2009 and was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Aurora serving as Treasurer for 40 years. Doris was an original member of the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, past member of the Eastern Stars and cared for her community a great deal.

She is survived by her husband, David A., whom she married August 30,1952; daughters Deborah Brooks and Donna Cooper; her grandson, Thomas Cooper; and her brother, David "Sam" (Mary) Foster plus many nieces and nephews.

Doris is preceded in death by one sister and seven brothers.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department.

Condolences may be made www.brewfuneralhome.com.