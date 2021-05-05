Doris Lillian (Franzel) Atkins

WEEDSPORT — Doris Lillian Franzel Atkins, 90, passed away April 24, 2021 in the Finger Lakes Center for Living. An Auburn native, Doris was a graduate of East High School, Class of 1949.

For many years, she owned and operated "Doris Atkins Catering" and prior to retirement, cooked at Cayuga County Nursing Home and Oakland Manor. Doris attended and participated in culinary classes offered at Cornell University during the summers. She relished spending her winters in Fort Lauderdale, FL with her late husband, Donald. Doris cherished her time spent with family and enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and watching the Cooking Channel.

In addition to Donald, her loving husband of 70 years, who passed in November 2019, Doris was predeceased by her parents John and Mildred (Post) Franzel.

She is survived by her children: Bonnie (Bob) Brown, Earl (Diane) Atkins and Tina (John) Kensinger; grandchildren: John (Jessica) Atkins, Crystal (Mike) Fraher, Justin (Beth) Lasher, Joel (Carey) Brown, Casey (Scott) Potter, and Jordan (Kaylyn) Kensinger; as well as her 16 beloved great-grandchildren.