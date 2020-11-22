Doris M. Dawson

She graduated from Port Byron Central School and Kent Business School. She began working as the bookkeeper at HR Wait Co. and then became Secretary for Arthur Gates at Port Byron Schools. She worked over 25 years for Dr. Werner Flier as office manager. She and her husband, Robert, became owners of Hilltop Florist in Baldwinsville, NY and then returned to Port Byron. Doris was a member of the Port Byron and Weedsport Senior Citizens, was a matron of the Finley M King Chapter of the Eastern Star in addition to the Baldwinsville Order of the Amaranth. She was honored by her inclusion to the inaugural Port Byron Central Hall of Fame. She was a member of the Port Byron United Methodist Church and served on many committees and boards therein.