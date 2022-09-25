Doris Virginia (Newell) Underwood

June 17, 1923 - Aug. 31, 2022

CORTLAND - Doris Virginia (Newell) Underwood, 99, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022 in Cortland, NY. Virginia was born June 17, 1923 in Groton, NY, the youngest child of Preston and Lois Hester Congdon Newell. She graduated from Groton High School and from Cortland State Teachers College.

Fulfilling her dream of becoming a teacher, Virginia taught fourth grade at Moravia Central School until her retirement. She compiled "Moravia's Early Days", a booklet that was used by fourth grade teachers and students as the basis for the state mandated local history curriculum.

Virginia was energetic, creative, and generous. She took a personal interest in her students and their families, making anonymous donations through school personnel to help those in need purchase food and clothing.

She was an active member of the Groton City Church, and provided generous financial support for its maintenance. For as long as she was able, she participated in church fund-raisers and dinners, and was known for her excellent pies. She always had a great interest in the natural world, expertly identifying birds, wildflowers, and trees. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hats, and was an avid life-long reader, amateur artist, crossword puzzle fan, and wordsmith.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by sisters Elaine Kessler and Elizabeth Thompson, brother, Hamilton Newell, husband, Melville Underwood, daughter, Melinda Underwood, son, Thomas Adams, and stepsons Elwyn and Arthur Underwood. She is survived by son, John Adams and partner Dawn Cutter of Summer Hill, NY, daughter, Susan Adams Vaughan and husband Ted of Richfield, NC, son, Alan Underwood and partner Julian Ruiz of Scio, OR, daughter, Carol Underwood of Scio, OR, stepdaughter, Marilyn Underwood Basl and husband Albert of Naples, FL, and former daughter-in-law, Cheryl (Adams) Miyazimbetov of Moravia, NY. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held September 17, 2022. Donations in Virginia's memory may be made to the Groton City Church, Groton, NY.