Dorothy A. Tarby Phillips
Oct. 9, 1943 - Dec. 29, 2020
AUBURN — Dorothy A. Tarby Phillips, 77, of Auburn, passed away Dec. 29, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital. Born in Syracuse on Oct. 9, 1943, Dorothy was the daughter of the late Michael and Marie Tarby.
She was previously employed at Kmart in Camillus as a general manager. Dorothy had an artistic side and was able to create anything. She lovingly made clothing for her children and enjoyed coloring, ceramics, drawing, making crafts and much more. She had a love of butterflys and owls. Most of all, Nana, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, loved Tweety Bird and his blue eyes. Dorothy played the accordion and was a former student at the Mucedola Accordion School. She enjoyed listening to Celtic and country music and Elvis Presley. Dorothy always had a smile on her face and would say "no one is a stranger once you have said hello." This is something she truly lived by and instilled in her children.
Dorothy is survived by her loving children: her daughter, Christine (Michael) Brooks; her sons, Steven (Tammy) Phillips and Charles Phillips (Tammy Rumsey); her grandchildren, Joshua (Mackenzie) Brooks, Miranda Rose Brooks, Michael (Caitlyn) Phillips, Steven, Jr. (Julia) Phillips, April Phillips, Katie Phillips and Jessica Rumsey; her great-grandchildren, Juliette Rose, Micah Brian and Jupiter Renee; her brother, Thomas (Cathy) Tarby; and her nieces, Tracy and Becky; and many other nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn NY 13021. All NYS COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. The family would like to recommend attendees be 10 years of age or older.
Contributions in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Seymour Library. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.