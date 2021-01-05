Dorothy A. Tarby Phillips

She was previously employed at Kmart in Camillus as a general manager. Dorothy had an artistic side and was able to create anything. She lovingly made clothing for her children and enjoyed coloring, ceramics, drawing, making crafts and much more. She had a love of butterflys and owls. Most of all, Nana, as she was affectionately called by her grandchildren, loved Tweety Bird and his blue eyes. Dorothy played the accordion and was a former student at the Mucedola Accordion School. She enjoyed listening to Celtic and country music and Elvis Presley. Dorothy always had a smile on her face and would say "no one is a stranger once you have said hello." This is something she truly lived by and instilled in her children.