Dorothy 'Dot' Hubbard
Feb. 8, 1925 - Aug. 22, 2021
SENNETT — Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Hubbard, 96, of Sennett, NY gone to be with her savior and reunited with her husband on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 8, 1925 in Auburn, NY, the daughter of Edward and Edna (Caukins) Bryant and was a graduate of Weedsport High School. On June 22, 1946, Dorothy married her high school sweetheart Lyndon Hubbard, who predeceased her in 2003. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Skaneateles.
Dorothy was in charge of the slipcover department at the H.R Wait Co. in Auburn and would later have her own slipcover business. She enjoyed bowling, traveling and had a fondness for Labrador retrievers.
She is survived by her three children: Linda Dunham (David), of Auburn, Dianne Hewitt (Harry), of Sennett, Tim Hubbard (Deanna), of Oswego; grandchildren: David Dunham (Debbie), Amber Ashby (William), Kimberly Rink (Ken), Jeff Riley (Anna), Michael Hewitt (Addie), Shannan Pasternak; 12 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Delaney, Dawson, Tristan, Carson, Zachary, Mikayla, Emily, Jackie, Lizzy, John and Sarah; along with several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband she was predeceased by two brothers, Edward and William; and a sister, Ione.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church, 21 State St., Skaneateles, NY. There will be an hour of visitation prior to funeral service in the church. Face masks and covid guidelines will be in followed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Dorothy's memory.
Arrangements by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.