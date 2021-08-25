Dorothy 'Dot' Hubbard

Feb. 8, 1925 - Aug. 22, 2021

SENNETT — Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Hubbard, 96, of Sennett, NY gone to be with her savior and reunited with her husband on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 8, 1925 in Auburn, NY, the daughter of Edward and Edna (Caukins) Bryant and was a graduate of Weedsport High School. On June 22, 1946, Dorothy married her high school sweetheart Lyndon Hubbard, who predeceased her in 2003. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Skaneateles.

Dorothy was in charge of the slipcover department at the H.R Wait Co. in Auburn and would later have her own slipcover business. She enjoyed bowling, traveling and had a fondness for Labrador retrievers.

She is survived by her three children: Linda Dunham (David), of Auburn, Dianne Hewitt (Harry), of Sennett, Tim Hubbard (Deanna), of Oswego; grandchildren: David Dunham (Debbie), Amber Ashby (William), Kimberly Rink (Ken), Jeff Riley (Anna), Michael Hewitt (Addie), Shannan Pasternak; 12 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Delaney, Dawson, Tristan, Carson, Zachary, Mikayla, Emily, Jackie, Lizzy, John and Sarah; along with several nieces and nephews.