Dorothy (Dreusike) Wilcox

1917 - 2023

WESTMINISTER, FL - Dorothy (Dreusike) Wilcox lived an extraordinarily long life. She survived two pandemics, two world wars, witnessed 19 Presidents hold office and observed amazing changes in our world throughout her life that spanned over 105 years.

Dorothy was born in Huntington, NY on August 30, 1917 and lived on Long Island during her first three decades.

She married Clifford Wilcox on January 6, 1940. They had four children. Dorothy and Clifford lived in New York State, Alaska (before it was a state), Idaho and Florida. They also traveledx extensively in North America on many camping trips. Wherever she lived, she was very active in the church. Her religious faith was very important to her throughout her life.

For the past 15 years, Dorothy lived in Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee, FL. She enjoyed the frequent visits of family and friends. Always easy to be around and eager to learn, she quickly mastered the use of her computer to communicate with family and friends.

She used Zoom during the pandemic to keep in touch.

She was a people person and especially loved being around her family. Dorothy was exceptionally good at Scrabble and word games. Her children had a tough time beating here at Scrabble! And, Dorothy loved the staff at Westminsterf which took loving care of her.

In one of her last conversations with her daughter Pat, Dorothy reminded her of how proud she was of her family!

She is survived by four children: Pat, Bonnie, Kathy and Jon; six grandchildren: Lance, Jenny, JJ, Elaine, Karen and Katie; and eight great-grandchildren.

She will be greatly missed by her loving family.