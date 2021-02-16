Dorothy Elizabeth Hazzard Rewakowski Swoger

After Dorothy and Ronald married, they enjoyed over 10 years of travel by camping trailer, following the "good" seasons with winters in Las Vegas and summers in Weedsport. Her best memories of those years include managing Department of the Army campsites with Ron and waking up to deer in the forests of Arkansas and Mississippi. She loved seeing wildlife as they traveled cross-country, spotting buffalo and antelope while taking their time from one destination to another. After over a decade of travel across the United States, Dorothy and Ronald, returned to Upstate New York to care for her terminally ill daughter, Valerie.

After Valerie passed away, they moved to Baldwinsville, enjoying their love of "one-armed bandits" at nearby casinos. When dementia overtook Dorothy, her health began to decline. Her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Frank Smelski of Weedsport were always close-by and close friends until their deaths. In turn, Dorothy's nieces, Francine Race and Penny Hawker of Weedsport, have provided care to both Dorothy and Ron.

Dorothy contracted COVID-19 on Christmas Eve 2020 and was in care until her death. She will be remembered lovingly by all who knew her laugh, her love of life and her vivacious spirit.

Funeral services will be held in the spring by White Chapel of Weedsport with burial in Weedsport cemetery. Expressions for the family can be sent to: White Chapel Funeral Home, PO Box 192 Weedsport NY 13166 or via their website: https:/www.whitechapelfh.com