Sept. 15, 1930 - Aug. 12, 2023

GENOA - Dorothy H. Lonsky, 92, of Genoa, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2023.

She was born September 15, 1930 in Cliffside Park, NJ, daughter of the late Stanley and Anna (Sosniki) Holowacz. She earned a Bachelor's Degree at Drew Theological University.

Widowed at an early age, she devoted her life to her six sons, and only daughter.

She encouraged their interests and provided a homestead from which they wereable to launch into their respective careers. She loved to gather her family together for "Lonsky Dinners" which always included lively discussions.

Dorothy's varied interests stretched well beyond the home.

She played an integral role in the founding of Greenstar Co-op and held life long membership. She opened "Welcome Home," a small health food store in Aurora, based on her conviction that good nutrition brought good health. She participated at the Quaker Meeting in Poplar Ridge. Her passions extended to prison and educational reform, anti-war advocacy, and included a run for the New York State Assembly as a third party candidate. She was writer and had a life- long love of theatre. She appeared in many stage productions and enjoyed telling stories about them. A favorite, was how she fooled a vocal coach with her authentic Irish brogue. She attended the Upledger Institute in Gainesville, Florida to learn Cranio - Sacral Massage Therapy and became a NYS Certified Therapist in her late 50's. Passing the NYS exam was no small feat. She loved learning and was a regular supporter of the Hazard Library.

She is survived by her sons Michael (Patricia), Edmond (Karen), Stephen(Barbara), Joseph (Karen) and Peter (Sophie) Lonsky; a brother, Stephen(Marilyn) Holowacz; (14) grandchildren; (20) great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edmond Charles Lonsky in 1972; daughter, Anne Marie Lonsky; and a son, Thomas Lonsky (Susanne Klaessig).

The family will hold a celebration of life for Dorothy at a later time. At her request,there will be no formal services. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hazard Library, 2487 NY- 34B, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shurtleff Funeral Home, Genoa.