Dorothy (Jablonski) McAvoy

AUBURN — Dorothy (Jablonski) McAvoy, 91, currently resided at the Anthenaeum in Skaneateles, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, due to complications from Covid-19.

She was born in Rochester, the daughter of the late Theodore and Charlotte (Kaleta) Jablonski and had resided in the Auburn area for the past 60 years.

Dorothy graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Nazareth College in English Literature and studied Methodology of the Teaching of Music at Syracuse University. She taught piano lessons out of her home for 40 years, training a countless number of students. During that time she was a participant in the Civic Morning Musicals and the Central New York Music Teachers Association. Dorothy was also a member of the Hall of Fame for the National Guild of Piano Teachers.

She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, listening to classical music, and spending time at the Owasco Yacht Club. Dorothy loved to travel with her family and especially enjoyed the many trips to Cape Cod. She will be sadly missed by her loving family.