Dorothy L. Hopkins

CATO — Dorothy L. Hopkins, 96, of Cato, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. She was born in Syracuse, daughter of the late Marvin Ingersoll and Emma Jutton Ingersoll. She resided in the Town of Victory for 83 years. Prior to retirement, at 75 years old, she was Supervisor at Increda-Meal in Cato. In her earlier years she played trumpet, was a member of the Mellow-Aires Vocalists with her family and was an accomplished seamstress.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Hopkins, daughter, Lucille Hurd, as well as seven brothers and sisters.

Survived by her son, Paul (Memory) Hopkins, of Florida; grandchildren: Shannon (Anna) Hurd, Shain Hurd, Shawn (Peggy) Hurd, all of Cato, Jay (Terese) Hopkins, of Florida, Jennifer (Ron) Hopkins-Breukelaar, of NC; great-grandchildren: Harlee Pouliot, Elaine Hurd, Jesse Hurd, Shawn M. Hurd, Avery Hopkins, Brooks Hopkins, Jameson Hopkins, Quin Breukelaar; as well as five great-great-grandchildren and sister, Emojean Schmidt.

Calling hours will be noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 with a service at 2 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato. Friends and Family are invited to the LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post 911, Cato, for refreshments, after.

In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Dorothy's name they may do so to CIMVAC, 2496 W. Main St., Cato, NY 13033. www.catoredcreek.com.