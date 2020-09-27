Dorothy Lilian Parks (nee Burridge)

Dorothy was born in Auburn, NY to Sydney and Martha Burridge (née Jacobs) as the third of four children in 1924, where she spent her early years. She married James Parks at the age of 19, in 1944 and went on to enjoy a life lead by family and dedicated community service. Dorothy's passion of contributing to her community included years of volunteer service in NY, NJ, CA, AZ, NV and IL, where she helped to open the Newman Catholic Student Center. In addition to her charity work with local schools and churches, Dorothy had a love of gardening, antiques, knitting, and adoring pets she kept throughout her life.