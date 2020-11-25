Dorothy M. Esken
June 30, 1920 - Nov. 22, 2020
AUBURN — Dorothy M. Esken, 100, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Mrs. Esken was born in Buffalo, NY on June 30, 1920 to the late, David and Viola Hausrath Cooper. Mrs. Esken was employed at Auburn Memorial Hospital and the office of Dr. O'Brien, where she retired from in 1983. She was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star in Belleville, MI and a member of Owasco Reformed Church.
Dorothy loved reading, crafts, going to the casino and playing cards. She especially cherished the time she spent with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and James Moore; her 10 grandchildren Thomas, Timothy (Ann), James (Tracy) Moore, David, Laurie, Jennifer, Melissa, Russell, Bryan and Erin Esken; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald Esken; her son David L. Esken; sister Betty Mida; and her brother David Cooper.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church or to the Owasco Volunteer Fire Department.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A private funeral service will follow at the funeral home. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing guidelines observed.
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com
Dorothy's family would like to extend a special thank you to the 5th floor staff at the Commons, for the compassionate care they provided.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.