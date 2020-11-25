Dorothy M. Esken

June 30, 1920 - Nov. 22, 2020

AUBURN — Dorothy M. Esken, 100, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Mrs. Esken was born in Buffalo, NY on June 30, 1920 to the late, David and Viola Hausrath Cooper. Mrs. Esken was employed at Auburn Memorial Hospital and the office of Dr. O'Brien, where she retired from in 1983. She was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star in Belleville, MI and a member of Owasco Reformed Church.

Dorothy loved reading, crafts, going to the casino and playing cards. She especially cherished the time she spent with her family.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and James Moore; her 10 grandchildren Thomas, Timothy (Ann), James (Tracy) Moore, David, Laurie, Jennifer, Melissa, Russell, Bryan and Erin Esken; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Cooper; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald Esken; her son David L. Esken; sister Betty Mida; and her brother David Cooper.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church or to the Owasco Volunteer Fire Department.